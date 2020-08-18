Marvin Allen Judy -- Statesboro, Ga.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Marvin Allen Judy, age 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at Brown's Health and Rehab.

He was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1959. Following his graduation, Marvin joined the United States Army Reserve, where he served until 1976. During this time, he began his career with the United States Postal Service and was employed for over 33 years with this organization. He was named postal master of the St. Matthews Post Office in March 1987, where he worked until his retirement in December 1999. After retirement, Mr. Judy spent several years in the real estate and insurance business. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and amateur radio.

Marvin was a member of First Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where he was a former deacon. Once moving to Statesboro, he attended Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Judy was active in his community, in both Orangeburg and Statesboro, being a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, the Lions Club of Orangeburg, Optimist Club of Orangeburg and the Lions Club of Statesboro. While a member of the Lions Club of Orangeburg, he served as their president from 2009-2011.