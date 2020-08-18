You have permission to edit this article.
Marvin Allen Judy -- Statesboro, Ga.
Marvin Allen Judy -- Statesboro, Ga.

Marvin Allen Judy

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Marvin Allen Judy, age 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at Brown's Health and Rehab.

He was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1959. Following his graduation, Marvin joined the United States Army Reserve, where he served until 1976. During this time, he began his career with the United States Postal Service and was employed for over 33 years with this organization. He was named postal master of the St. Matthews Post Office in March 1987, where he worked until his retirement in December 1999. After retirement, Mr. Judy spent several years in the real estate and insurance business. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and amateur radio.

Marvin was a member of First Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where he was a former deacon. Once moving to Statesboro, he attended Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Judy was active in his community, in both Orangeburg and Statesboro, being a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, the Lions Club of Orangeburg, Optimist Club of Orangeburg and the Lions Club of Statesboro. While a member of the Lions Club of Orangeburg, he served as their president from 2009-2011.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Mae Hall Judy and Jesse Jerome Judy Jr. He is survived by his former wife, Anne Haselden Judy, and their children and spouses, Dr. Kevin and Lisa Judy of Register, Georgia, and Robin and Juan Briseno of Middleburg, Florida; a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Bryce Judy, Meghan Judy, Gabriela Briseno and Aimee Briseno; and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Gayle Driggers and Sara McCormick, both of Orangeburg, and Betty and Wayne Capps of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, with Elder Randy Waters officiating. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available by joining the Facebook group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groupsafhlive.com.

Interment will be in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Lions Club, 15 Railroad Junction, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Judy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

