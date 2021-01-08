 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marvin Allen -- Denmark
0 comments

Marvin Allen -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin Allen

DENMARK -- Marvin Allen, 64, of 12 Locust St., died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Rock Spring, Baptist Church Cemetery, 6454 Possum Corner Road, Ridgeland. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News