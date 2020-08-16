Marvia Jean Rumph -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Marvia Jean Rumph, 62, of 755 Whitman St., died at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rumph, 2360 Rhododendron Drive, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

