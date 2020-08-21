 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marvia Jean Rumph -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Marvia Jean Rumph -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marvia Jean Rumph

ORANGEBURG -- Marvia Jean Rumph, 61, of 755 Whitman St., died Aug. 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rumph, 2360 Rhododendron Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marvia Rumph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News