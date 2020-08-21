Marvia Jean Rumph -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Marvia Jean Rumph, 61, of 755 Whitman St., died Aug. 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rumph, 2360 Rhododendron Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

