EUTAWVILLE -- Martin Lewis Patrick, 77, husband of Linda Easterling Patrick, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, with Pastor Jeff Johnson officiating.
Martin was born on Oct. 18, 1942, to the late Alwynne C. and Ruth Adams Patrick. He was an Air Force veteran. After 40 years, Martin retired from the Charleston Paper Mill, where he was a supervisor. In his spare time, he loved fishing, camping and working in his yard. Martin was an active member of First Baptist of Eutawville. He absolutely loved going to the mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway.
In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Patrick Watson; son, Micheal Allen (Danna) Patrick; sister, Margaret Patrick (Don) Thompson; grandchildren, Jennifer Lindsey (Neo) Nared, Christopher Grady, Ryan Grady, Charity Patrick, Mykel Patrick and Brittney Thompson; great-grandchildren, Gavin Grady, Kyler Lindsey and Kailynn Nared; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
