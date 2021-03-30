 Skip to main content
Martin Gerald ‘J’ Summers -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Martin Gerald “J” Summers, 50, of 678 Cedar Ave., passed away March 29, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID 19, the family will not be receiving visitors at their residence. Friends are invited to call his mother, Josephine Caldwell, at 803-793-0600 or 803-571-1290 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

