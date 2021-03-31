Martin Gerald J. Summers -- Denmark

DENMARK -- On Monday, March 29, 2021, Mr. Martin Gerald J. Summers of 678 Cedar Ave., Denmark, transitioned at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, April 1, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

There will be no public viewing for the public.

Martin was born Aug. 26, 1970, to Josephine Grimes Summers and the late John W.L. Summers Sr.

Gerald was a 1988 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, where he played basketball and performed on the marching band. He furthered his education at S.C. State Collegeniversity and graduated from Denmark Technical College, where he also played basketball, with a degree in industrial electricity and blueprint reading.

Gerald began his electrical career with S.C. State College prior to enlisting and serving as a construction electricianea Bees in the U.S. Navy. He later worked as an electrician over S.C. and Georgia, based out of Greenville, until his disability.

At an early age, Gerald joined Eden Missionary Baptist Church, where he sang on the choir and taught Sunday school. While living in Greenville, he attended Second Calvary Baptist Church.