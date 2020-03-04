Martha W. Sweatman -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Martha W. Sweatman, widow of Fitzhugh Sweatman, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Grover United Methodist Church, with the Reverends John Kronz and Shannon Bullion officiating. Burial will follow in Utsey Cemetery, Grover.

Pallbearers will be Nick Drew, Justin Sweatman, Kevin Dantzler, Rob Huskey, Zach Hartzog and Wyatt Drew.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.

Martha was born on Nov. 13, 1940, in Grover, a daughter of the late Christopher L. “Top” and Nell Spell Westbury. She was a 1958 graduate of St. George High School and a member of Grover United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Sweatman's Grocery and helped her husband on their farm. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jonathan Sweatman; great-granddaughter, Avery Drew; and brother, Philip L. Westbury.