Martha W. Sweatman -- St. George
0 comments

Martha W. Sweatman -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Martha W. Sweatman, widow of Fitzhugh Sweatman, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Grover United Methodist Church, with the Reverends John Kronz and Shannon Bullion officiating. Burial will follow in Utsey Cemetery, Grover.

Pallbearers will be Nick Drew, Justin Sweatman, Kevin Dantzler, Rob Huskey, Zach Hartzog and Wyatt Drew.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.

Martha was born on Nov. 13, 1940, in Grover, a daughter of the late Christopher L. “Top” and Nell Spell Westbury. She was a 1958 graduate of St. George High School and a member of Grover United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Sweatman's Grocery and helped her husband on their farm. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jonathan Sweatman; great-granddaughter, Avery Drew; and brother, Philip L. Westbury.

Surviving are her children, Tammie Sweatman (Michael) Dre of, Walterboro, Jeffery Allan (Renee) Sweatman and Janet Sweatman (Chevis) Pendarvis, both of St. George; grandchildren, Nick (Valerie) Drew, Amanda D. (Rob) Huskey, Justin (Kim) Sweatman, Jennifer (Kevin) Dantzler, Paige Crane, Tonya (Greg) Lewis and Christy Pendarvis: great-grandchildren, Wyatt Drew, Emma Drew, Millie Drew, Kaylynne Huskey, Madison Sweatman, Molly Sweatman, Bowen “Bo” Sweatman, Murray Lynn Dantzler, Emma Dantzler, Thomas Dantzler, Paisley Crane, Chandler Crane, Kelly Kizer, Chance Sullivan and Peyton Sullivan; sister, Robin (Paul) Moore of Mount Pleasant; sisters-in-law, Mary Westbury and Margaret Sweatman (Charles) Spell; brother-in-law, Carlisle Avant; caregivers, Virginia Walker, Patricia Jamison and Brenda Jamison; and her beloved pet, Baby.

Memorials may be made to Grover United Methodist Church, 1912 Highway 15, (Grover) St. George, SC 29477. Online condolences may be made at bryantfuneral.info.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Sweatman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News