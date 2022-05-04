Martha Stroman Anderson Neyhart -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved wife, mother, “Moomaw” and friend, Martha Stroman Anderson Neyhart. Martha passed peacefully after a brief illness on April 30, 2022, at the age of 79.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Richard W. Neyhart of Orangeburg; her children, Lynn Ackiss (Jovan) of Lamar, David Anthony Anderson (Paula) of Prosperity and Julia Sedan Anderson (Michael Sarcone) of New Windsor, N.Y.; her sisters, Annette Hearn of Blackstone, Va., Tracy “Sadie” Kopcheck of Virginia Beach, Va.; her brother, Richard “Rick” Stroman (Carol) of Wynantskill, N.Y.; as well as her best friend of 66 years, Joan Ulmer (“Rabbit”).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myers Stroman (Mae) and Sedan Fraser Skinner (Sam), as well as her sister, Jo Walling of Alta Vista, Va., and a brother, Jack Stroman of Harrisburg, PaA.

Martha was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Walterboro. She attended Orangeburg High School and worked for 26 years at the Eleanor Shop and Warners on Broughton Street in Orangeburg before her career as an insurance agent at Liberty National Insurance Agency. Martha was the pillar of her family and will be remembered as a force of giving and kindness to everyone she met. She was often found sitting with the ill, escorting friends to their doctor appointments and lovingly cooking for any and all. She was a phenomenal person, master back tickler and loved to laugh.

She was a loving generous doting “Moomaw” to her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her smile, wit and room filling laughter will be missed by all. Her passion for service led her to volunteer for several organizations, most recently the First Baptist Church Clothing and Soup Kitchen.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Funeral services will be scheduled directly after at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brad Jordan of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Hartsville will be officiating. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Flowers and plants may be delivered to Thompson Funeral Home or, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

