ELLOREE -- Martha Ray Hughes Beach, 86, of Elloree, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence.

The funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. J. Todd Horton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

Mrs. Beach was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Walterboro. She was the daughter of the late Henry Howard Hughes Jr. and the late Mary Ann McAlhany Hughes. She was the widow of Arthur Legare Beach. Before retirement, Mrs. Beach worked with her husband in the retail grocery business and also as a clerk for several hotels in the Santee area. Mrs. Beach was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree and the Philathea Sunday School Class. Mrs. Beach was also a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, the Golden Age Fellowship of First Baptist Church of Elloree, and a member and former president of the Evergreen Garden Club of Elloree.

She is survived by four sons, Ricky Beach (Deborah) of Elloree, Sidney Beach (Wanda Mock) of Elloree, Mark Beach (Linda) and Barry Beach of Elloree; a daughter, Cynthia B. Myers (Lynn) of Santee; two sisters, Clara H. Dobson (George) of Hampton, and Shirley H. Smith of Branchville; a brother, Ernest Hughes (Sandy) of Islandton;14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and her loyal canine companion, Lily.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree si serving the family.

