Martha Rast Fogle -- Cope

COPE — Martha Rast Fogle, 69, of Cope, passed away Jan. 20, 2023. She was the wife of Gordon Edward Fogle for 44 years.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Martha was born in Orangeburg to the late Harry Dreher Rast Jr. and the late Mamie Huffman Rast. She graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical School. Martha was retired from the Edisto School District, where she served as a substitute teacher, a bus driver and a secretary. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Martha loved spending time with her roses in her garden and cooking for her family.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Dustin Edward Fogle of Cordova and Steven Harris Fogle of Goose Creek; one sister, Mildred Dantzler of Jamison; two grandchildren, Madison Fogle and Paige Fogle; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Lenaire Rast and Lawrence “Butch” Rast; and one sister, Frances Durr.

Memorials made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868