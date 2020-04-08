Martha R. Hook -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Martha R. Hook -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Martha R. Hook

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Martha R. Hook, 73, of 899 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens.

Mrs. Hook died Sunday, April 5, at TRMC following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News