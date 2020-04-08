Martha R. Hook -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Martha R. Hook, 73, of 899 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens.

Mrs. Hook died Sunday, April 5, at TRMC following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.