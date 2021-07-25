Martha Moultrie Moultrie -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Martha Lee Moultrie, 73, passed away July 24, 2021, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of her brother, Leroy Moultrie, 133 Daniely Drive, Cordova, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entruste to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.