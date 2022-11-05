Martha Meares Smith -- Pauline

PAULINE -- Martha Elizabeth Meares Smith of Pauline, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022, ,surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Martha was born in Mullins, a daughter of Jefferson Sullivan Meares and Ruth Harrelson Meares. She grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, and attended Raleigh public schools. Martha received high school diplomas from South Carolina and North Carolina schools. In her junior year, her father worked on a project with Clemson, so the family moved to Clemson for that year. She received a diploma from Calhoun-Clemson High School in 1942. When the family moved back to Raleigh, she rejoined her classmates in their senior year and received a diploma from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1943. Martha attended Columbia College and received a B.S. degree in home economics in 1947. She was on the Student Council, was named one of the 10 Outstanding Seniors, and received the Most Womanly Award.

In June of 1947, Martha married Hugh E. Smith of Mullins. They lived in Charleston while he was finishing medical school. After his graduation, they moved to Orangeburg, where he was an obstetrician/gynecologist. Martha quickly became involved in her new community. She and Hugh and their four children were charter members of St. Andrews Methodist Church. She was the head of the primary department and taught Sunday school. She was president of the Women's Society of Christian Service and a life member of the Lillian Dawsey Circle. She also headed the talented group of ladies who created beautiful needlework kneeling cushions for the sanctuary. Martha chaired the church committee which published their cookbook, "Delectable Dining." She later published her own cookbook, Mimi's Mealtime Specialties, with recipes from family and friends.

Martha was president of the Junior Service League. She also was a co-founder of the Hospital Canteen, which was established to raise money for scholarships. She was president of the Edisto Medical Auxiliary. Martha was dedicated to the Scouting programs. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout den mother. Martha created museum quality miniature displays. She was founder and president of both the Prince of Orange Miniature Society and the Lowcountry MiniMakers in Beaufort. She was instrumental in giving a doll house to the pediatric floor of the hospital and an antiques cottage to The Methodist Oaks. Martha was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from NAME (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts.) She was on the board of visitors at Columbia College and established an endowed scholarship fund for the school.

Martha was a loving, kind, thoughtful, and caring person. She found the good in everyone. She took time to talk to people and to encourage them and make them feel better. She was a gracious hostess and well-known for her hospitality. She had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, needlework, sailing and reading. Martha often said she couldn't imagine being bored. Martha was a lifelong Methodist. In Raleigh, her family belonged to the Edenton Street Methodist Church. In Orangeburg, she was a dedicated member at St. Andrews. In Martha's and Hugh's retirement years at their home in Beaufort, they were members at Carteret Street Methodist Church. Martha lived at The Oaks in Orangeburg from 2006 until earlier this year. The last several months she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Pauline.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Smith Raney (Dan) of Pauline; brother, Samuel H. Meares of Fayetteville, North Carolina; granddaughters, Shannon Raney Perry (Kenny), Susan Raney Justice (Scott), Rebecca Raney Williams (Tony), Misty Smith Whetsell (Gus), and Kimberly Smith Patterson (Tom); grandson, Christopher Smith (Julia); daughter-in-law, Kim Smith; and her good friend, Anne Bettis. Martha received much joy from her great-grandchildren, Wesley and Riley Justice, Heyden Goldiner, Reese and Sydney Patterson, Liam and Ellie Smith, Celia, Merrick and Declan Williams, and Ashleigh and Matthew Perry. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; three sons, Hugh E. Smith Jr., Jefferson H. Smith and Brian B. Smith.

Memorials may be sent to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118; Columbia College, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203; or The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868