Martha Mae Haynes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Martha Mae Haynes, 84, of 109 Margaret St., passed away Aug. 9, 2020, after an extended illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, the family will receive visitors at the residence from noon until 9 p.m. and call the funeral home. All visitors to the residence will be required to wear face coverings.
