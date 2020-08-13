Martha Mae Haynes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Martha Mae Haynes, 84, of 109 Margaret St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Cemetery, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree.
She passed on Sunday, Aug. 9, after an extended illness.
The Rev. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, will officiate.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Elloree. Due to COVID-19 precautions, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home for viewing.
Due to CDC and COVID-19, the family will receive visitors at the residence from noon until 9 p.m. All visitors will need to wear a face mask.
Online condolences may be made to www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.