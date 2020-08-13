You have permission to edit this article.
Martha Mae Haynes -- Elloree
Martha Mae Haynes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Martha Mae Haynes, 84, of 109 Margaret St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Cemetery, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree.

She passed on Sunday, Aug. 9, after an extended illness.

The Rev. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, will officiate.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Elloree. Due to COVID-19 precautions, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home for viewing.

Due to CDC and COVID-19, the family will receive visitors at the residence from noon until 9 p.m. All visitors will need to wear a face mask.

Online condolences may be made to www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

