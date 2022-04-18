 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha Lee Pelzer -- Washington, D.C.

Martha Lee Pelzer

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Funeral services for Ms. Martha Lee Pelzer, 84, of Washington, D.C., will be held at noon Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service.

Ms. Pelzer passed away on Sunday, April 3, in Washington, D.C.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

