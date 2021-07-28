ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Martha Lee Moultrie, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Cordova. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Moultrie will be placed in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service.

She passed away July 24 at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of her brother, Leroy Moultrie, 133 Daniel Drive, Cordova, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.