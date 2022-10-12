Martha Huff Huff -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Martha B. Huff, 80, of St. George, widow of Floyd Wilson “Buddy” Huff Jr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Reverends Robert E. Lee and Paul Lawton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Allen Berry, Jonathan Jackson, Shane Knight, Mark Westbury, Charles Huff and Jacob Spires.

Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Martha was born on Feb. 8, 1942, in Reevesville, a daughter of the late Oscar Levance and Irene Ellen Judy Berry. She was 1960 graduate of St. George High school, seamstress with Carolina GirlsWear and a member of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by a son, Samuel Arthur Huff; and siblings, John Allen Berry, Oscar L. Berry Jr. and Perry Bennett Berry.

Surviving are two sons, William Oscar Huff and Russell Wilson Huff, both of St. George.

The family suggest memorials be made to Duncan Chapel UMC, c/o Jan Jaques, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018.