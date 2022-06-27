Martha H. Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Martha H. Johnson, 85, of 126 Glivens Court, died June 22, at her residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

