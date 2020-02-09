{{featured_button_text}}
Martha 'Greet' Pough

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mrs. Martha "Greet" Pough of Norway will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway, where Pastor Clarence Blocker is the church pastor and Pastor James E. Holiday will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Pough will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Pough passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 3 to 9 p.m. daily at the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

