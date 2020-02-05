{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mrs. Martha "Greet" Pough of Norway passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 3 to 9 p.m. daily at the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

