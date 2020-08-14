Martha Faye Donaldson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Martha Faye Donaldson, 93, of 286 Charmaine Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Evangelist Pondeleia Williams-Adams is officiating.

Ms. Donaldson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

