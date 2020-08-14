Martha Faye Donaldson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Martha Faye Donaldson, 93, of 286 Charmaine Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Evangelist Pondeleia Williams-Adams is officiating.
Ms. Donaldson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
