Martha Donaldson -- Orangeburg
Martha Donaldson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Martha Donaldson, 93, of 286 Charmaine Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to Mr. & Mrs. Khalfani at (803) 534-3832 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

