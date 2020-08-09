Martha Donaldson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Martha Donaldson, 93, of 286 Charmaine Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to Mr. & Mrs. Khalfani at (803) 534-3832 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

