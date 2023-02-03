ORANGEBURG -- Martha "Deanna" O'Neal Shippey, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. She was the wife of the late Dr. John Edgar Shippey Jr.

Private funeral services were held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida.

Deanna was born in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of the late Arthur Delmar O'Neal and Anna Vera Payne O'Neal. She was a graduate of Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls, a majorette, and played the clarinet and piano. During college, Deanna worked at Camp Merri-Mac in North Carolina. She graduated from Baylor University, where she was a member of Delta Psi Kappa, a professional fraternity for physical education majors. She also played in the Baylor Golden Wave Band.

In 1965, Deanna married Dr. John E. Shippey Jr., and they remained married until his death in 2009. She taught physical education before moving to England with her husband, who was a major in the U.S.A.F. While stationed in England, they traveled throughout Europe. Deanna was a long-time resident of Orangeburg, where she and her husband raised their five children. While in Orangeburg, they also raised hogs and grew pecans. She attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. She loved gardening and completed Master Gardener training. Deanna was very creative and was a quilter who shared her love of quilting by teaching others. She also loved the outdoors. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her four children, Christine Shippey, Jason Shippey, William Shippey (Julie), and Audrey Rose; daughter-in-law, Dr. Alison Leonard; four grandchildren, Mina Shippey, Georgia Shippey, Leo Shippey and Tilly Shippey; and one much-loved dog, Happy. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Devin Shippey; and her brother, Michael O'Neal,

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

