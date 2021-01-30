Martha Dantzler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Martha Dantzler, 72, of 269 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence or call her son, Mark Dantzler, at 803-496-8319.

Visitors must wear their mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.