Martha Dantzler -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- The graveside service for Ms. Martha Dantzler, 72, of 269 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Ms. Dantzler passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence or call her son, Mark Dantzler, at 803-496-8319.

Visitors must wear their mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

