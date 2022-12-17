Martha Ann McComb McCaskill -- Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Martha Ann McComb McCaskill, 88, passed away peacefully at Westminster Oaks on Dec. 14, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1934, to the late Joseph Clyde McComb and Janie Lucille Thomas in Florence, S.C. She graduated from Winthrop College and married Ralph Emerson McCaskill on Dec. 23, 1955. Together they ministered to Presbyterian churches throughout the Southeast. During those years, Martha Ann was constantly volunteering with school and church groups, the arts, and non-profit organizations such as American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

Martha Ann taught school in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, where she was named Teacher of the Year for the state.

Momee, as she was known by her grandkids, loved to tell stories of her youth and of her adventures with “Pop”. She loved to tell these stories to anyone who would listen. She was always ready to go with whomever was going anywhere. Her thirst for adventure was unquenchable.

Martha Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and is survived by her brother, Joe McComb (Barbara) of Orangeburg; son, Rick McCaskill (Janet) of Whigham, Ga.; daughter, Chandler Touchton of Mexico Beach, Fla.; daughter, Jodi Harbin (Greg) of Washington, N.C. She had six grandchildren, Millie Murray (Mark) of Tallahassee, Fla., Ralph McCaskill (Alexandra) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Anna Touchton (Stephan Milanes) of Rio Dell, Calif., Emily Schenfisch (fiancé Dave Schock) of Velva, N.D., Sam Peters (Kathleen) of Hampstead, N.C., and Alison Johnson (Chapman) of Clarksville, Tenn. Martha Ann also had nine great-grandchildren, Ryan Murray (Samantha), Michael Murray, Leighton Murray, Ivy Mitchell, Max McCaskill, Elias Milanes, Alex Milanes, Rylynn Milanes and Mireyanna Milanes.

Martha Ann will be buried beside Ralph at Old Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in a private ceremony. Reverend Chris Erde will be officiating. The family will receive guests at the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, Fla., at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of St. Joseph State Park, 8899 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, FL 32456, or to Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fla., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.