Martha Ann McAlhany -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Martha Ann Wimberly Pendarvis McAlhany departed this life Nov. 30, 2021. She passed quietly at the Magnolias of Santee.

Martha Ann was born Aug. 30, 1934, in St. George, a daughter of the late Watson E. and Louise Durr Wimberly. Martha led a full and accomplished life, graduating St. George schools. She was a lifetime member of St. George United Methodist Church. Ever appreciating all things beautiful, she was an avid gardener, growing and propagating camellias. Later she was a charter member of the Green Thumb Garden Club of St. George, matriculating to get her accreditation earning her national flower show judge status which was a lifetime honor. Martha loved riding and was a member St. George saddle club, where she rode dressage on her beloved Jet, a Tennessee walker.

Martha worked for Dorchester County Board of Registration during the turbulent years of the 1960s. Finally, she found a forever career retiring in international sales after 23 years of service with ITT Hammodahl and Conoflow. After retirement brought camping, loving and enjoying her grands. Martha took great pride in etiquette and living with impeccable manners. Martha will enter the gates a true Southern lady. When things became overwhelming, Mottie took refuge in country music, Waylon, Willie and the boys, Neil Diamond, Larry Steiner, Ray Price and Barbara Fairchild.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth Edward Pendarvis (d. in 1955) and her second husband, John Allen McAlhany (d. in 2019).

Surviving are her daughter, Lanee (Ronnie) Summers of Bowman; a son, Kenneth David Pendarvis of St. George; grandchildren, Ashley S. (Adam) Murray of Bowman and Ronald Cullen Summers of Beckley, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Anaston Elaine Murray and Ava Lynn Murray; a sister, Mildred (Gene) Kizer of Orangeburg; her beloved Mr. Ozzie; and a host of first, second and third cousins; and loyal family friend, Gert Jenkins.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in St. George Cemetery with, the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477.