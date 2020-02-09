ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Ann Fields will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Thurman Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Nebo United Methodist Church cemetery, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg.
Mrs. Fields transitioned on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence, 1566 Glover St., Orangeburg, and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
