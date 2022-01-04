Mar'Shawn Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Mar'Shawn Williams, 16, of 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Shane Wall is officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Monica Green, 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

