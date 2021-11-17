Marsha Elizabeth Redmond -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Marsha Elizabeth Redmond, 69, of Swansea, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Davis and the Rev. Rickey Redmond officiating. Burial will follow in the Redmond Family Cemetery.

Ms. Redmond was born in Columbia, a daughter of the late Richter Wilmont Redmond Sr. and the late Vivian Strickland. Ms. Redmond was a graduate of North High School, class of 1970, and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, North. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and believed in the everlasting life. She is now with her son and parents and leaves a legacy of family faith and friends.

Ms. Redmond leaves behind a daughter, Tracie, and son-in-law, Turtle Hutto; three grandchildren, Noah and Pamela Redmond and Adam Hutto Thomas; a brother, Rickey Redmond Jr.; a niece, Bonnie Bolin; a nephew, Ernie Redmond; and a very special friend, Amanda Williamson. She was predeceased by her son, Eric Brian Redmond; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Bozard Redmond.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com is assisting the family.