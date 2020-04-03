Mar'Quell C. Wilson -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mar'Quell C. Wilson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews. Thurmond Merchison will officiate.

Viewing will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews. We understand and will observe social distancing by allowing one individual at a time to be present for viewing.

Graveside services will be limited to the family, with no more than 50 individuals. The family appreciates your patience during this time of uncertainty.

