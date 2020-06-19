Marlene J. Browne -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Marlene J. Browne, 87, of 1141 Columbia Road, passed away June 17, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

