LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Marlene Cooper Rountree, 80, of Lynchburg, Virginia passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 30, at Blizzard Funeral Home in Wagener.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery, Springfield.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Blizzard Funeral Home Chapel
163 Main Street South
Wagener, SC 29164
Jan 31
Graveside Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
150 Hi Cotton Lane
Springfield, SC 29146
