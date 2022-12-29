Mark V. Ray -- Johnston, La.

JOHNSTON, La. -- Mark V. Ray, 59, of 6490 Merle Hay road, Johnston, La., formerly of Orangeburg, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Broad Lawns Medical Center Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial follows in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Services will be streamed live via Facebook on Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg's page.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, beginning at 2 p.m.

Friends may call at the family residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.