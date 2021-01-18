Mark Edwin Fairey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Mark Edwin Fairey, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Methodists Oaks.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery, Rowesville, with the Rev. Kevin Liles officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Mark was born a son of the late John Corvette Fairey Sr. and Carrie Neal Dukes Fairey. Mark had worked at Pizza Hut for many years and later at The Oaks. You could search the world over and not find someone more gentle, kind, and all loving as Mark. He loved the Lord and always had a big smile on his face. There are not enough words to say thank you for all the loving and wonderful friends who loved Mark. God bless each and everyone of you.
Survivors include his sister, Lonita Fairey Hill (Eddie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ena Murphy and his brother John C. Fairey Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 54, Rowesville, SC 29133, or Aldersgate at The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
