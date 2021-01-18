Mark Edwin Fairey -- Orangeburg

The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Mark was born a son of the late John Corvette Fairey Sr. and Carrie Neal Dukes Fairey. Mark had worked at Pizza Hut for many years and later at The Oaks. You could search the world over and not find someone more gentle, kind, and all loving as Mark. He loved the Lord and always had a big smile on his face. There are not enough words to say thank you for all the loving and wonderful friends who loved Mark. God bless each and everyone of you.