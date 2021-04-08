Mark Anthony Hubbard -- Glen Burnie, Md.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Mark Anthony Hubbard, 47, of Glen Burnie, Md. and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Hubbard was born July 19, 1973, in Orangeburg. He passed away on Friday, March 26, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing; however, friends may visit the funeral home to sign the registry between the hours of 2 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Louesther Hubbard, at 803-536-3807 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

