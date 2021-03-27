Mark Anthony Hubbard -- Glen Burnie, Md.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Mr. Mark Anthony Hubbard, 47, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Louesther Hubbard, at 803-536-3807, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.