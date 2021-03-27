 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Anthony Hubbard -- Glen Burnie, Md.
0 comments

Mark Anthony Hubbard -- Glen Burnie, Md.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Mr. Mark Anthony Hubbard, 47, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Louesther Hubbard, at 803-536-3807, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News