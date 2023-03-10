ORANGEBURG -- Mark Andrew Robinson II, 37, formerly of 1586 Sifly Road, Orangeburg, has transitioned unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerome Anderson officiating.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Christine M. Robinson, 1586 Sifly Road, Orangeburg, and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com