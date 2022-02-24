Marjorie Tobin Pough -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Outdoor funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Tobin Pough, 87, will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 25, 2002, at New Light United Methodist Church, 3100 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Friends and family can begin to gather at 11 a.m. as Mrs. Pough will be placed at the church at that time. Memorials may be made to New Light United Methodist Church or to South Carolina State University, c/o Lift-A-Bulldog.

Mrs. Pough passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Feb. 21, in the company of her loving family.

She was born on July 17,1934, as the youngest of five children to Oswald Judson Tobin and Mary Pugh Tobin. She grew up in Macedonia United Methodist Church (now New Light United Methodist Church) in the Great Branch community.

Mrs. Pough received her early education at the Great Branch School, where she attended until the 10th grade. She then transferred to the Mather Academy in Camden, where she was encouraged to repeat the 10th grade, which she credits for her discovering her love of mathematics. She then went on to graduate cum laude from Claflin College (now University) in 1958. She continued her education at South Carolina State College (now University), where she received her Master in Education degree in 1965. She also did further studies at the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Mrs. Pough was united in marriage to Oliver W. Pough Jr. in 1952. From that union, two sons were born, Oliver W. Pough III and Tobin Joshua Pough.

At age 7, she joined Macedonia Methodist Church. At age 16, she became the church's musician. During the New Light years, she served as Senior Choir director, chair of Worship, United Methodist Women president, church treasurer and the Finance Committee chair. For the last 15 years or so, before she finally retired, you could find her car parked outside New Light atall times of the day as she was always there.

She also served at the district level for the United Methodist Women as the communications coordinator and district treasurer for four years. For 16 years, she volunteered at the Regional Medical Center and was named volunteer of the year in 2011.

Mrs. Pough, who spent over 30 years in education, taught at G.W. Carver High School for 12 years and was given a variety of responsibilities, which included choir director, girls' basketball coach and cheerleader coach. In 1970, when the schools were combined to create the New Edisto High, she became the algebra teacher and was named district's teacher of the year in 1978. She then competed in the statewide teacher of the year competition. In 1980, she was promoted to the district level math supervisor, a position she held until her retirement.

She was proceeded in death by her husband. She leaves to mourn her passing her two sons, Oliver W. III “Buddy”(Josie R.) and Tobin Joshua; two grandsons, Oliver W. IV (Dr. Natalie O.) and Lee Judson; two great-granddaughters, Taylor Michell and Olivia Grace Pough; and two nieces, Deidra Pough Banks and Cassie Pough Robinson.

The family would like to give special thanks Mrs. Cornelia Livingston, Mrs. Glenda Pough and the New Beginnings Diabetic & Homecare Service for their love and care.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Family and friends may call at the residence of Mr. Oliver W. Pough III, 2887 Jackson Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

