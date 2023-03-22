ORANGEBURG --Marjorie Hunter Cantley (Margie), born on October 23, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to John and Virginia Hunter, passed away peacefully on March 18, surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Margie had a love of learning, a strong faith, and a twinkle in her eye from a very young age. Her family lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and on Long Island before settling in Birmingham, Alabama.

Margie attended Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., and graduated from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, AL. While teaching in Birmingham, she met her husband of 54 years, Marion Paul Cantley Jr. (Paul), a South Carolina native. They were married in Birmingham in 1950. The Cantleys lived in Marietta, Ga., and Augusta, Ga., before settling in Orangeburg, S.C., where they raised their son, David, and daughters, Lynn and Dianne.

Paul established a farm supply business (Holly Hill Farm Center) in Holly Hill, S.C. in 1974. Not long after, Margie began a teaching career that would span more than 25 years at Wade Hampton Academy, Willington Academy and, after their merger, Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Inc. Her love of learning could only be outmatched by her determination to see her students succeed. Margie's dedication and skill as a teacher carried over to church, where she taught Bible studies, sang in the choir, served as a translator for multiple short-term mission trips to Peru, and held a variety of leadership positions at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. At home, she shared her love of Christ, music, and horses with her husband and children. After Paul's death in 2015, Margie moved into Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. There she was a member of the Salemtowne Choir and the church choir at First Presbyterian Church and tutored Spanish-speaking students in the community.

Margie is predeceased by her husband, Marion Paul Cantley Jr.. of Cope, S.C.; mother, Virginia B. Hunter, and father, John A. Hunter Jr., of Greer, S.C.; and mother-in-law, Mavin B. Cantley of Coward, S.C. She leaves her children, David V. Cantley (Sallie) of Holly Hill, S.C., Lynn C. Castañeda (Carlo) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Dianne C. Stone (Billy) of Jamestown, N.C.; five grandchildren, Morgan Cantley, Rebecca Cantley, David Castañeda, Hunter Stone and Nate Stone; her brother, John A. Hunter III (Jo) of King, N.C.; sister, Roberta “Bobbi” Peabody (Bill) of Greensboro, N.C.; sister-in-law, Linda C. McLean of Coward, S.C.; seven nieces and nephews; and 10 great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem (300 North Cherry Street) on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. The family will receive guests immediately following the service. The family will also hold a graveside service in Holly Hill, S.C. at Holly Hill Cemetery (Holly Street) on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. for friends and family. The family requests memorials be directed to donors' local Hospice organization or the Music Ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem, N.C.