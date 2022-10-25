Marjorie Fischer Weeks -- Orangeburg

LONE STAR -- Marjorie Fischer Weeks, 94, of Lone Star, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 24, 2022. She was the wife of the late Frank Weeks.

Marjorie was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late George Herman Fischer and Veronica Brunson Fischer. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended Winthrop College. Marjorie met and married Frank Weeks after a short courtship, and they moved to Lone Star where they resided their entire lives. Marjorie worked as a secretary, retiring as office manager from Westvaco Cameron Division. She served on the advisory board of the Calhoun County Department of Social Services for many years. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities of leadership, including Sunday School teacher, church council, choir, and various committees.

Her greatest passion was her family. She loved spending time with the ones she loved most and planning the next trip or event. She was the best at planning and organizing. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her during the 94 precious years that God granted her.

Survivors include her son, Frank Carlton “Carl” Weeks (Janet), and her daughter, Debirah Weeks Walker (Ricky); granddaughters, Krystal Weeks Zeigler (Chris), Stacy Weeks Weaver (Scott), and Shannon Walker; grandson, Shane Carlton Weeks (Kim); great-grandchildren, Megan and Will Bozard, Kaylee Zeigler, Asher and Everett Weaver, Fischer and Houston Weeks, Hunter and Savannah Lewter, Austin and Cheyenne Griggs.

Her husband and her brother, George Herman Fischer Jr, preceded her in death.

A special thanks to everyone at Edisto Hospice & Home Care, especially Brandy Beach Hudson and Margaret Friday, and Diane Wesley Williams for the exceptional care she received.

Memorials may be directed in Marjorie's memory to Pine Grove Lutheran Church, 2688 McCord's Ferry Road, Cameron, SC 29030.

