Marjorie Ellen Murray Thomas -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Marjorie Ellen Murray “Margie” Thomas, widow of George William Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 95.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the St. George United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating. Burial followed in the St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were her grandsons.
Marjorie Ellen Murray Thomas was born March 18, 1924, in St. George, daughter of Bruce Franklin and Joyce Way Murray. She graduated from St. George High School in 1941 and Winthrop College in 1945. She did additional studies at Wofford College. After graduating college, Mrs. Thomas taught school in Beaufort, St. Matthews, Harleyville and St. George. She retired from the South Carolina Public School System June 30, 1982, after teaching for 31 years.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of Unit 105, The American Legion Auxiliary, St. George, having served as President for many years. She was the organizer of the Crime Watch organization for the Mt. Zion Community in 1990.
She was a lifelong member of the St. George United Methodist Church and served on the Administrative Board. Mrs. Thomas was a Past President of The Young Christian Workers Sunday School Class. She served as Secretary-Treasurer of her class for many years until 2015.
Margie and George had been married for 60 years at the time of his death in 2010. She was predeceased by a foster sister, A. Colleen Williams.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joye Thomas (Rob) Davis, Greenville, Ellen Thomas (Roger) Nance, Atlanta, and Anne Thomas (Chip) Price, Athens, Georgia, one son, Bruce ( Donna) Thomas, St. George; grandchildren, Will (Stephanie) Davis, Sharon, Vermont, Elizabeth Davis (Tim) Rogers, Greenville, Lauren Davis (Kent) Barber, Greenville, Zachary (Gabby) Thomas, Pimlico and Benjamin Thomas, Cincinnati, Ohio, Brandon Reeves and Phillip Reeves, Harleyville; great-grandchildren, Davis, Maggie and Brooks Rogers, Lainey, Livie and Thomas Barber, Nora and Tal Davis, Caylee Thomas, Atlas Thomas; and special caregivers, Margie, Barbara and Patricia.
Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, PO Box 508, St. George, SC 29477 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
