Marjorie Davis Turner Ervin -- Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Marjorie Davis Turner Ervin, 47, of Greensboro, North Carolina, went to heaven on Aug. 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by the loves of her life and greatest accomplishments, sons Micah and Charlie Ervin; mother and father, Susan (Turner) and Ray Behles of Orangeburg; sister, Natalie Turner (Rob Anderson) of Mount Pleasant; brother John Turner (Katie) and niece Ruthie of Columbia; and by aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends who have become family, and of course, Rosabelle the cat.

Davis was born and raised in Orangeburg. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in all church youth programs, choirs and mission trips. She graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory School and University of South Carolina.

Davis loved life and living it. Whether it be exploring the mountains or the coast, special birthday trips with her boys to NYC, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio or their epic family trip out West.