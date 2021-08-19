Marjorie Davis Turner Ervin -- Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Marjorie Davis Turner Ervin, 47, of Greensboro, North Carolina, went to heaven on Aug. 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by the loves of her life and greatest accomplishments, sons Micah and Charlie Ervin; mother and father, Susan (Turner) and Ray Behles of Orangeburg; sister, Natalie Turner (Rob Anderson) of Mount Pleasant; brother John Turner (Katie) and niece Ruthie of Columbia; and by aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends who have become family, and of course, Rosabelle the cat.
Davis was born and raised in Orangeburg. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in all church youth programs, choirs and mission trips. She graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory School and University of South Carolina.
Davis loved life and living it. Whether it be exploring the mountains or the coast, special birthday trips with her boys to NYC, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio or their epic family trip out West.
Davis' strength, attitude and determination of life were never more apparent than in her very brave battle fighting cancer. Her diagnosis at the beginning of COVID was a double blow. She continued to work through the majority of chemo and her illness for Credit Suisse as a recruiter. In addition to working full time, assisting Micah and Charlie with home school during COVID, she was a loving mom, all while fighting the battle of her life. Davis was an avid reader in her quest for spirituality, knowledge, equality and empathy for all mankind.
Davis and her family would like to especially thank hospice nurse Kim Lloyd, who was our angel on Earth.
The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are required, please.
A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Rose Garden of the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2875 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required, please.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you celebrate Davis' memory by making a gift to the People Helping People fund of Westover Church. Checks can be mailed to Westover Church (memo line People Helping People), 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27403, or online at www.westoverchurch.com/give and by selecting the People Helping People fund or The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
