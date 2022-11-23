Marjorie A. Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marjorie A. Smith, widow of Thomas James Smith Sr., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Smith was born in Norway, to the late Bailey D. Adams and the late Bertie Lee Davis. She retired after many years working as a seamstress. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, and was especially fond of her yellow roses. Mrs. Smith was a faithful member of the Southwest Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Survivors include four daughters, Lynn Floyd of Spartanburg, Bonnie Felder (Ellison) of St. Matthews, Jan Joye (Carl) of Cope, Carolyn Morgan (Larry) of Bolentown; two sons, Thomas James “Tommy” Smith Jr. of the home, Jimmy D. Smith (Elizabeth) of Albany, Ga.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; six brothers; two sisters; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and her spiritual family. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Vicki and Buck.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.