Marion Williams -- North

NORTH -- Marion Williams, 68, of North, entered into eternal rest at RMC on Monday, March 14, 2022. Mr. Williams was the son of the late Manual Williams and late Vera Davis Williams Carter.

He was a loving father of daughter, Ronda Prophet; and sons, Colten and Blaze Williams. Mr. Williams is also survived by his brothers, Billy (Ellen) Williams, Gene (Sarah) Williams and Rodney Williams. He will truly be missed by his grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Williams, Justin Williams, Christy (Kelton) Koon, Cheyenne (Ricardo) Prophet and Darrel Prophet; and 10 great-grandkids.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his brothers, O'Neal Williams and David Williams; and his sister, Linda Roberts.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 26 at Sunny Vista Church in North.