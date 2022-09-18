 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Summers Jr. -- Bowman

Marion Summers Jr.

BOWMAN -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Marion Summers Jr., 89, of Bowman.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the funeral home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

