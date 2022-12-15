Marion ‘Sonny Boy’ Capers -- Grand Forks, N.D.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Funeral services for Marion “Sonny Boy” Capers, 63, of 1908 9th Ave., Grand Forks, ND 58203, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Bowman.

Mr. Capers died Dec. 9 at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Friends may call at the family residence, 2384 Russell St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.