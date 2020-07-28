Marion Oliver -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Marion Oliver, 83, of 170 Intracoastal Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Live Oak AME Church Cemetery, 9843 Old Number Six Highway, Vance.

Mr. Oliver passed away Saturday, July 25, at Summerville Medical Center, Summerville.

Due to ongoing construction at our Santee location, visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Delphine Sumter at 803-974-1007 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.